Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Investor Conferences Through April

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in 1x1’s at investor conferences through April 2021.

  • April 6 and 8, 2021 - Wells Fargo Annual Biotech Corporate Access
  • April 14, 2021 - 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference – As well as 1x1’s, the CEO and CFO will participate in a Fireside Chat at 10:15 AM ET. A webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at Autolus.
  • April 22, 2021 - Raymond James Oncology Summit
  • April 28, 2021 - Kempen & Co. European Life Sciences: Gene, Cell, and RNA Day

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com


Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


