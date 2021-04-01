Associa Colorado Names Kim Corcoran as Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Colorado announces Kim Corcoran, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, as branch president.

Ms. Corcoran has more than 15 years of experience and proven success in board relations, management, budget oversight, contract management, and organizational leadership. She became a valued member of the Associa family in 2006 as a team member at the Canyon Gate branch. Since that time she has served as a community manager, director, vice president, and for the last seven years, branch president.

In addition to her contributions to Associa, Ms. Corcoran has served on the board of directors for the Council of Community Managers and for the Foundation of Community Association Research. She has also served as a member of the board of directors for Associa’s political action committee (PAC).

“Kim is a performance-driven leader who continually leverages her skills to successfully partner with our clients to help them achieve their goals,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “Kim has been a trusted champion for Associa with a consistent reputation for building strong teams, serving our communities, and fulfilling our commitment to provide unsurpassed management and lifestyle services. We are excited to watch her take this next step and witness her contributions to the Colorado branch.”

Ms. Corcoran earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies from Wright State University. She holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designations from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com