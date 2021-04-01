GL announces ED137 Telephone Emulator for VoIP Air Traffic Management

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions addressed the press regarding their voice communication solution MAPS™ ED137 Telephone for VoIP Air Traffic Management (ATM).



[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/maps-ed137-telephone-web-air-traffic-network.jpg]

[See the product announcement newsletter: https://www.gl.com/newsletter/maps-ed137-telephone-emulator-for-voip-air-traffic-management-newsletter.html ]

“Voice communications on ATM networks, whether it is Air-Ground (A-G) or Ground-Ground (G-G) calls, are being upgraded to use VoIP technology as per EUROCAE (European Organization for Civil Aviation Equipment) ED-137 inter-operability standards ”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

He further added, “GLs MAPS™ ED-137 Telephone can simulate G-G calls as per EUROCAE ED-137B Volume 2 and ED-137C Volume 2 Telephone standards. The software provides complete control over call scenarios and the ability to customize network parameters for signaling and VoIP traffic”.

Generate more than 500 simultaneous calls

Simulate hundreds of user agents from a single node

Simulate the functions of Controller Working Position (CWP) entities in G-G telephone calls



Important Features

Portable, easy to configure and use during in-the-field installation, system configuration/ test, and commissioning

Supported call types include Instantaneous Access, Priority Direct/Indirect Access, Routine Tactical Direct/Indirect Access, Routine Strategic Direct/Indirect Access, Routine General Purpose Direct/Indirect Access, and Position Monitoring (Combined A-G and G-G, A-G only, and G-G only) calls

Simulates different call scenarios like Call Hold, Call Transfer (attended and unattended), Call Pick-up, etc

Depicts easy to understand Call Flow Graphs of SIP message exchanges and displays message contents (SIP headers and SDP attributes)

Allows call rejection through the use of SIP error codes (4xx, 5xx, 6xx)

RTP Traffic can be impaired with packet loss, latency, duplicated and out-of-sequence packets

Supports hundreds of simultaneous calls for load testing

Allows the user to define DSCP (Differentiated Service Code Point) values for signaling and voice traffic

Supports complete customization of SDP and SIP headers, call flow, and messages

Supports both UDP and TCP (over IPv4 or IPv6)

Tests can be run sequentially, randomly, or simultaneously for multiple iterations

Run sets of test cases automatically at a predefined time with a Scheduler feature

Supports IP address spoofing for each endpoint to generate calls using a unique IP address from a single system

Supports audio codecs such as G711 U-Law, A-Law, and G729

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of the telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

