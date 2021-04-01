Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 801 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,104 in the last 365 days.

Sterling Bancorp Announces Redemption of Sterling National Bank Subordinated Notes due April 1, 2026

/EIN News/ -- PEARL RIVER, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the Bank completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 5.25% Fixed-to-Floating Callable Subordinated Notes due April 1, 2026 (CUSIP 859428AT1) (the “Notes”). The notes have an aggregate principal amount of $145.0 million.

The notes were redeemed on April 1, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”), pursuant to their terms and conditions for an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but not including the Redemption Date.

About Sterling Bancorporation

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities we serve through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, Senior Managing Director Investor Relations
212.309.7646

Sterling Bancorp
Two Blue Hill Plaza, Second Floor
Pearl River, NY 10965
T 845.369.8040
F 845.369.8255
http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sterling Bancorp Announces Redemption of Sterling National Bank Subordinated Notes due April 1, 2026

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.