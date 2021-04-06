Startuprad.io Tops Global Charts And Starts The World’s First Internet Radio Station Dedicated to Startups
ListenNotes scores Startuprad.io in March 2021 as a global Top 0.5% podcast.FRANKFURT AM MAIN, HESSEN, GERMANY, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in February the world’s first internet radio station dedicated to 24/7 startup news comes front and center. Enter Startuprad.io. It’s now officially the go-to resource for listeners on the hunt for German tech, blockchain, startup, and fintech news from Europe and the US. The podcast has reached over 4.7 million entrepreneurs and investors and is still expanding its channels. The newest addition is the internet radio station, which takes a big dive into deep tech thanks to partnerships with Laptop Radio, Starting Y Podcast, Radio Free Enterprise, and IBGR.Network, as well as multiple podcast platforms to top charts. As of March 2020, Startuprad.io scored top-rated chart positions on iTunes, Spotify, and Sticher in 52 countries. How so? Startuprad.io provides something no one else has - exclusive content about German startups in English. Offered in bite-sized 30-minute pieces, it educates audiences with in-depth interviews from up-and-coming entrepreneurs much like Tamaz. He is the founder of the fintech Raisin/ Weltsparen, who became a global success shortly after his appearance on the podcast.
Giving listeners and potential investors a look at how entrepreneurs think, Startuprad.io also provides special interest podcasts. To that end, it is the analytics company Chartable.com’s Global Top 100 Science Podcast, Global Top 150 Tech Podcast, and Global Top 750 Business Podcast.
For more information, visit https://www.startuprad.io. To subscribe, visit https://linktr.ee/startupradio.
About Startuprad.io:
Startuprad.io is an English source for exclusive coverage of early and later-stage startups from Germany.
Alexa Skill:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/product/B08YP37X9K
Jörn “Joe” Menninger
Startuprad.io
+49 6196 9217749
joe@startuprad.io
