Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (31 March 2021)

1,412 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 9,219. Our positivity rate is at 15.3% from the cases 1,324. Total confirmed positive cases are now 134,058. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,489,459.

Nairobi leads with 651 cases Nakuru 142, Mombasa 90, Kiambu 64, Turkana 54, Machakos 42, Uasin Gishu 42, Kilifi 34, Kakamega 29, Kisumu 26, Kajiado 26, Busia 23, Kisii 23, Kitui 20, Nandi 19, Murang’a 16, Makueni 16, Trans Nzoia 13, Kericho 13, Nyeri 11, Siaya 11, Vihiga 7, Laikipia 7, Marsabit 6, West Pokot 6, Kwale 4, Garissa 4, Mandera 2, Nyandarua 2, Taita Taveta 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Baringo 1, Bungoma 1, Homa Bay 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Lamu 1.

389 patients have recovered from the disease, 230 from Home Based and Isolation Care, & 159 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 92,679. We continue to thank our health care workers for their good work that has enabled us to attain these results.

6 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. 3 occurred in the last 24 hours & 3 are late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities goes up to 2,153. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,349 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,799 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 153 patients are in the ICU 43 of whom are on ventilatory support & 101 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation. 106 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 91 of them in the general wards and 15 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nairobi, which has become the epicentre of this virus continues to lead with the number of cases that have been reported. By yesterday the County had recorded a total of 61,851 cases followed by Mombasa with 9,915 cases & Kiambu comes in third with 8,829 cases. Kajiado which is at number four has 3,863 cases while Wajir has the least number of Covid-19 cases at 92 followed by Tana River which has 106 cases and Mandera with 138 cases.

98 per cent (130,052) of the 132,635 confirmed cases, are all local transmissions. This is evidently clear that the virus is rapidly spreading in estates, villages, towns & wherever people are in most parts of country.

We are appealing to the people of Wajir county which has less than 100 cases to continue adhering strictly to the containment measures we have advised and all our people in other counties to equally adhere to the containment measures.

“We are here today to make a passionate appeal to you wherever you are and in whatever you do to please be considerate of yourself and those you love,” Dr Mercy Mwangangi, CAS Health.

As of yesterday, we had lost a total of 2,147 people from the disease. And the number keeps going up. Things therefore cannot be left the same.