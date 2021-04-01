Coronavirus – Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (31 March 2021)

Six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region while the sixth patient is from the Quarantine Center in Hagaz, Anseba Region.

Sadly, an 84-year old male patient in the Southern Region has passed away due to COVID-19. The number of deaths due to the pandemic has thus risen to 10. The total number of recovered patients stands at 3,029.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,285.