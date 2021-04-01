German Start-Up GUNDEL Begins New Chapter to Crowdfund Smart Business Suitcase

The company’s aim is to meet the ever-changing demands of business travelers.

BAVARIA, GERMANY, April 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Popular German start-up company, GUNDEL , is pleased to announce the launch of its latest crowdfunding campaign for the company’s innovative smart aluminium business suitcase – the Gundel Business-Trolley Since 2018, GUNDEL has been making its mark on the aluminium luggage market with the production of two robust, sleek, and affordable suitcases: the Cabin-Trolley and the Check-In. The company’s aim is to provide durable, practical, and stylish travel solutions to support travelers in having the best travel experience possible. To deliver 100% customer satisfaction, GUNDEL always ensures its high-end products can easily keep up with other providers of premium suitcases at an affordable price point.In the company’s latest news, GUNDEL has launched a crowdfunding campaign for its latest suitcase, GUNDEL Business-Trolley. The GUNDEL Business-Trolley is the answer to the ongoing demand from the travel community for a sturdy business suitcase and is a fully self-financed project. It differs greatly from other boring briefcases on wheels by boasting an elegant outer shell made of 100% recyclable aluminium and is packed with a variety of other thoughtful features.“After the success of our first two suitcases, we knew it was time to develop a premium business suitcase to meet the needs of these types of travelers,” says founder of GUNDEL, Marco Gundel. “We spent a great deal of time considering all of the features a business traveler would need and added them all to our prototype and design. We couldn’t be more pleased with the results and know our business travelers will feel the same.”The GUNDEL Business-Trolley’s list of features and benefits include:• Made from 100% recyclable aluminium• USB bridge to connect any smartphone or laptop to a power bank or external hard drive inside the suitcase• More than 30 practical compartments for passports, GPS tracker, laptops, and more• Waterproof zipless frame closing system• Silent 360-degree twin wheels• Waterproof design• Detachable interior briefcase• And so much more!The development of the GUNDEL Business-Trolley is almost complete and will be finalized by means of the crowdfunding campaign and community input. During the campaign, the suitcase will cost between 149-179 Euros and will increase to 299 Euros (including German VAT taxes) thereafter. The company promises to ship all suitcases to supporters starting in September 2021.For more information, or to purchase the GUNDEL Business-Trolley while it’s available at an early-bird discount during crowdfunding, visit the GUNDEL Crowdfunding Campaign Page on Kickstarter.About GundelGUNDEL was founded by a team of passionate travelers and experts in three-day trips who understand the complexities and needs of traveling. At the heart of its business model, the company is continuously improving its products through its own experience with travel and listening to consumer concerns.