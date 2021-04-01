Former U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman Joins Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) announced today that Aaron L. Weisman, former United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island and Chief of the Rhode Island Attorney General’s criminal appeals unit for over 25 years, has joined the firm as a Partner, effective Monday, April 5, 2021.
“Aaron is a highly accomplished trial and appellate attorney and distinguished public servant with deep roots in Rhode Island,” said Gary R. Pannone, PLDO Managing Principal. “His reputation is impeccable both as U.S. Attorney and Chief Appellate Prosecutor in the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General, where he was counsel of record in more than 900 published Rhode Island Supreme Court cases. His experience and leadership will serve our clients in multiple areas, including white collar criminal matters, health care fraud, corporate compliance and other complex litigation matters. We are delighted to have Aaron join our firm as his legal journey takes him to the private practice of law.”
“It is an honor to work with the attorneys at PLDO who are dedicated to client service and to their community and profession,” said Mr. Weisman. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to become a member of such an exceptional team of lawyers and one of Rhode Island’s top law firms. I am excited to join PLDO and apply my experience to serve clients in ways that support their goals and to contribute to the continued growth of PLDO.”
As United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island from January 2019 through February 2021, Mr. Weisman led the federal litigation and investigation of a wide variety of significant and complex civil and criminal cases, including those related to cybercrimes, bank fraud, health care fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, criminal and civil rights violations, employment discrimination matters, and medical malpractice cases, among others.
He began his distinguished career in public service as a Special Assistant Attorney General in the criminal appeals unit in 1991. Two years later, he was named Chief Appellate Prosecutor and the head of the Criminal Appeals Unit. He served in that leadership role, which included the oversight of post-conviction relief matters, for 26 years under five attorneys general. In this position, Mr. Weisman was the principal criminal law advisor to trial prosecutors and represented Rhode Island in hundreds of cases before the Rhode Island Supreme Court involving the successful appellate prosecution of scores of precedent-setting cases. Mr. Weisman also represented Rhode Island in federal court, including before the Supreme Court of the United States.
Prior to his appointment as a special assistant attorney general, Mr. Weisman worked at Jones Associates, a boutique appellate practice, as an Associate.
He earned his J.D. from the Cardozo School of Law in New York City and his undergraduate degree from Brandeis University in Massachusetts. He is licensed to practice in state and federal courts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and before the Supreme Court of the United States.
For further information, please call 401-824-5100. To learn more about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
“Aaron is a highly accomplished trial and appellate attorney and distinguished public servant with deep roots in Rhode Island,” said Gary R. Pannone, PLDO Managing Principal. “His reputation is impeccable both as U.S. Attorney and Chief Appellate Prosecutor in the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General, where he was counsel of record in more than 900 published Rhode Island Supreme Court cases. His experience and leadership will serve our clients in multiple areas, including white collar criminal matters, health care fraud, corporate compliance and other complex litigation matters. We are delighted to have Aaron join our firm as his legal journey takes him to the private practice of law.”
“It is an honor to work with the attorneys at PLDO who are dedicated to client service and to their community and profession,” said Mr. Weisman. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to become a member of such an exceptional team of lawyers and one of Rhode Island’s top law firms. I am excited to join PLDO and apply my experience to serve clients in ways that support their goals and to contribute to the continued growth of PLDO.”
As United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island from January 2019 through February 2021, Mr. Weisman led the federal litigation and investigation of a wide variety of significant and complex civil and criminal cases, including those related to cybercrimes, bank fraud, health care fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, criminal and civil rights violations, employment discrimination matters, and medical malpractice cases, among others.
He began his distinguished career in public service as a Special Assistant Attorney General in the criminal appeals unit in 1991. Two years later, he was named Chief Appellate Prosecutor and the head of the Criminal Appeals Unit. He served in that leadership role, which included the oversight of post-conviction relief matters, for 26 years under five attorneys general. In this position, Mr. Weisman was the principal criminal law advisor to trial prosecutors and represented Rhode Island in hundreds of cases before the Rhode Island Supreme Court involving the successful appellate prosecution of scores of precedent-setting cases. Mr. Weisman also represented Rhode Island in federal court, including before the Supreme Court of the United States.
Prior to his appointment as a special assistant attorney general, Mr. Weisman worked at Jones Associates, a boutique appellate practice, as an Associate.
He earned his J.D. from the Cardozo School of Law in New York City and his undergraduate degree from Brandeis University in Massachusetts. He is licensed to practice in state and federal courts in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and before the Supreme Court of the United States.
For further information, please call 401-824-5100. To learn more about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC
email us here