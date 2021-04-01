Progress Provides Day-Zero Support for WinUI 3

/EIN News/ -- Progress Telerik UI for WinUI empowers .NET developers to build next generation of Windows apps with latest Microsoft development framework

BEDFORD, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced day-zero support of its production-ready suite of UI components for Microsoft’s latest desktop framework, WinUI 3. The Progress® Telerik® UI for WinUI development tool empowers developers to easily build modern, high-performing and feature-rich Windows desktop apps.

WinUI 3 is a native user experience (UX) framework for all Windows apps: Windows Desktop (Win32) and Universal Windows Platform (UWP). With Telerik UI for WinUIl, developers can unify the look and feel of Windows apps across platforms and devices while significantly improving performance.

“We worked in close collaboration with the Microsoft WinUI team to develop the Telerik UI for WinUI product, so we could help developers leverage this new technology as soon as it was out,” said Loren Jarrett, GM, Developer Tools, Progress. “With our day-zero support for Win UI, we are staying true to our mission to help developers build the most modern apps with unparalleled speed and quality.”

Telerik UI for WinUI provides highly customizable and feature rich controls, streamlining the UI development process and delivering powerful app performance. Optimized for touch devices, the UI controls enable developers to deploy applications on over 1 billion devices running on Windows 10 with speed and consistency. The new UI controls mirror the WinUI Fluent Design look and feel and offer out-of-the-box support for native Windows theming.

Other key features of the Telerik UI for WinUI component suite include:

Built-in accessibility and localization, including Microsoft UI automation and high-contrast themes

Intuitive API & MVVM support, allowing developers to quickly kickstart their app development process

Document processing libraries for creating, modifying and exporting DOCX, XLSX and PDF documents

Improved app navigation capabilities through a Ribbon control

control Powerful data visualization capabilities enabled by the DataGrid and Chart components



Telerik UI for WinUI is available today. For more information, go to https://www.telerik.com/winui.

