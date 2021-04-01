Keep Roads Safe This Holiday Weekend by Driving Sober or Planning Ahead for a Sober Ride

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario , April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Easter long weekend nearly here, MADD Canada is urging everyone to make it a safe one on the roads by driving sober, or planning ahead for a sober ride if they are going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.



“The warmer Spring weather and the holiday long weekend could mean increased traffic on our roads,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We’re asking all Canadians to do their part to prevent impaired driving.”



Prevent impaired driving crashes and the tragic deaths and injuries that result from them:

Don’t drive impaired. Plan ahead for a sober ride home – book an Uber, call a cab, take public transit or arrange a designated driver.

Don’t accept a ride from a driver who may be impaired.

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Make a smart choice for a sober and reliable ride home this holiday weekend with just the push of a button – check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca .

For more information, contact: Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or jhancock@madd.ca. Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca.