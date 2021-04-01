Global Plant Based Bioactives Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Naturex SA, IndenaSpA, Linnea SA, BASF SE, Arboris LLC, Cargill Inc., Dupont De Nemours & Co ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH &Co. KG, Hansen A/S, LIPO Foods, Doehler Group, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), DSM, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Inc., Roquette, Arla Foods, Kerry Group, Corbion, and Changsha Organic Herb Inc. are major industry participants.

Plant based bioactives are vegan extracts having high potential usage in food & beverage, dietary supplements, animal nutrition, and personal care products. Rising trends of naturally sourced products along with a preference for plant based derivatives over animal-sourced will positively influence the industry expansion. Traditionally, the bioactive compounds were extracted from animals. However, increasing consumer awareness and conscience to use vegetarian products has resulted in plant based bioactives market growth.

Positive impact on the human body to aid in reducing heart diseases, diabetes, stress, anxiety and building immunity has induced the product penetration in dietary supplements application. Moreover, the product has also witnessed a positive response on treating Alzheimer's due to its high impact on the body's nervous system and other psychological areas. Government support to invest in organic products along with wide ingredient availability due to its presence in various fruits & vegetables, legumes, and plant sources will stimulate the demand. Moreover, economic gains due to easy extraction techniques with high benefits will result in wide product penetration.





Rising trend for fortified food

Rising focus towards health betterment, improved immunity, and increased neurological alertness has stimulated the preference for fortified food that is enriched with minerals and antioxidants. Plant based bioactive fortified food are efficient energy sources for people having diabetes and other heart problems.

Flavonoids to hold high potential

Under the application segment, the flavonoids will witness the highest gains during the forecast period. High penetration in medicine making along with no sign of side effects after consumption has instigated the usage of flavonoids in dietary supplements and other nutraceutical applications.

Asia Pacific will witness highest gains

Asia Pacific plant based bioactives will gain the highest growth in the coming years due to the presence of a large number of consumers and wide product availability. The region has a high penetration scope in personal care applications due to increasing consumer spending on vegan cosmetics and other personal care products such as creams, lotions, and shampoos. China, India, and South Korea will be the key contributing countries due to the presence of large-scale manufacturers of personal care products.

Product development and increasing application in untapped market will be the key strategies

Naturex SA, Linnea SA, BASF SE, Indena SpA, Arboris LLC, Dupont De Nemours & Co Ltd, Cargill Inc., Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, LIPO Foods, Hansen A/S, Doehler Group, DSM, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), Roquette, Changsha Organic Herb Inc., Arla Foods, Corbion, and Kerry Group, are key identified industry players.





Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, 2019-2026)

Fruits & vegetables

Plants

Legumes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, 2019-2026)

Flavonoids

Phenolic Acids

Alkaloids

Saponins

Polysaccharides

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, 2019-2026)

Functional Foods & Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





