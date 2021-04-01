Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive ink 5G innovation partnership

The partnership aims to innovate 5G and Mobile Edge Compute (MEC) virtual-reality applications for enterprise, public sector, education and entertainment

Verizon and Dreamscape Learn will form a 5G innovation lab to develop immersive VR learning experiences for various education levels and environments

As part of the partnership, Verizon Ventures has taken an equity stake in Dreamscape



/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon and Dreamscape Immersive today announced a partnership aimed at innovating virtual reality (VR) applications using 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC). The partnership’s first priorities will focus on 5G immersive-learning and training innovations for use in enterprise, public sector, and education environments.



“Verizon’s partnership with Dreamscape shows how innovative tech built on our 5G network can revolutionize industries,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business. “Using 5G and Edge computing, we are creating immensely powerful and complex VR experiences using lower-cost, tetherless VR hardware, and advancing VR education and training simulations beyond what was previously thought possible. This opens the door to new experiences and makes VR training more accessible for students, trainees, and professionals.”



“Dreamscape is founded on the premise that we can think beyond physical limitations to create new ways for our world to learn, play, and work. With Verizon as our partner, we’re able to push the limits of VR. Together, we’ll set the standard for VR innovation and application in every field,” said Walter Parkes, CEO of Dreamscape.



As Dreamscape’s official 5G innovation partner, Verizon has taken an equity stake in Dreamscape through Verizon Ventures, joining a list of Dreamscape investors and partners across entertainment, education, and government.



Verizon and Dreamscape Learn, a partnership between Dreamscape and Arizona State University, will work together to innovate immersive VR learning experiences for various education levels and environments. To accelerate these advances, Dreamscape and Verizon will also form a dedicated innovation lab to incubate 5G- and MEC-enabled VR-learning applications.



“Dreamscape Learn’s goal is to marry the emotionality of Hollywood storytelling with cutting-edge technology and advanced pedagogical theories to provide vivid, active VR environments in which the student becomes a scientist explorer, discovering new worlds and solving complex issues and problems,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “This is a completely new and transformative approach to education, and through the power of Verizon’s 5G network, we can deliver these singular experiences to a whole generation of learners, inspiring them to think outside of the box and challenge traditional learning models and outcomes.”



Outside of the classroom, Verizon and Dreamscape will collaborate to develop and market avatar-driven synthetic training and simulation experiences for government and specialized professional learning uses. The experiences will combine Verizon's 5G capabilities and Dreamscape’s ADEPT (Avatar Driven Educational and Practical Training) Platform, which leverages Dreamscape’s proprietary tracking and rendering technologies, to deliver vivid and life-like VR scenarios.



Dreamscape’s revolutionary VR platform combines Hollywood storytelling with proprietary full-body tracking technology to allow a level of immersion, precision and interaction never before achieved in the industry. By merging motion capture with body mapping and advanced kinematics, Dreamscape experiences allow large groups to interact with each other with ultra-low latency. Paired with the fast speeds, ultra-low latency, and high bandwidth of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, which is available in parts of select cities, and 5G Edge platform, the partnership will aim to create low lag immersive applications that unlock the power of connectivity, remote networking, and virtual collaboration.

About Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

About Dreamscape Immersive

Dreamscape Immersive is a world-leading VR company which combines the emotional power of Hollywood storytelling and the visceral excitement of great theme-park rides with a proprietary full-body tracking technology to create pioneering experiences for entertainment, education, and enterprise solutions. Backed by some of the biggest names in entertainment and media – including WarnerMedia, Viacom, AMC, Steven Spielberg, and Hans Zimmer – Dreamscape VR provides for a level of user-engagement never before experienced in the industry.

Dreamscape has now extended its state-of-the-art VR platform and immersive content capabilities to students, researchers, and educators via Dreamscape Learn, a new partnership with the nation’s leading innovator in education, Arizona State University.

Dreamscape was founded in 2017 by an unlikely pairing: an extraordinary group of Swiss technologists with roots in medicine called Artanim and a mix of proven leaders in entertainment who came together under a collective mission: to leverage singular VR technology with Hollywood-certified storytelling to create unforgettable virtual reality experiences. Dreamscape’s founders include its CEO, former producer, screenwriter and former head of DreamWorks Motion Pictures Walter Parkes; former Chief Creative Officer of Disney Imagineering, Bruce Vaughn; global music events producer and serial entrepreneur Kevin Wall; and global live events producer, Aaron Grosky; Swiss computer scientists Caecilia Charbonnier and Sylvain Chagué; entrepreneur Ronald Menzel.

The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, with a facility in Geneva. Its location-based VR venues began rolling out across the US and Middle East in December 2018, with additional domestic and international locations coming soon. Dreamscape Learn is set to rollout in 2021. To learn more about Dreamscape Immersive, visit our corporate site at corp.dreamscapeimmersive.com.

