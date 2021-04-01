Digital Twin Consortium Announces Liaison with Global Mining Guidelines Group

Collaboration will benefit the mining industry and development of digital twin technologies

Boston, MA, April 01, 2021 -- Digital Twin Consortium® and Global Mining Guidelines Group have entered into a liaison agreement to help solve mining industry challenges by enabling the development and adoption of digital twin technologies.

Both consortia have agreed to the following:

Identifying and sharing use cases and applications of digital twins in mining

Identifying and sharing best practices across natural resource industries

Collaborating on guidelines for the development and adoption of digital twin in mining

Identifying testbed opportunities and innovation platforms for collaboration on the development of prioritized digital twin use cases for case study analysis

Applying lessons from other industry sectors to mining and driving consistency across industries

Digital Twin Consortium will support the alignment of GMG workstreams such as Interoperability and Data Access and Usage; Cybersecurity; Asset Management; AI; Electric Mine; and Autonomous Mining

GMG work streams will support the alignment of Digital Twin Consortium’s workstreams such as Technology, Terminology, and Taxonomy; Security and Trustworthiness; Conceptual, Informational, Structural, and Behavioral Models; Enabling Technologies such as Simulation and AI

“Mining is an increasingly technology-driven industry, and there are opportunities for improved processes and equipment, including digital twins and new mining practices for improved safety, automation, energy efficiency, environmental stewardship, and cost management,” said Dr. Prith Banerjee, Chief Technology Officer, Ansys, and Digital Twin Consortium Steering Committee member. “We look forward to working with Global Mining Guidelines to further the use of digital twins in the mining industry to improve processes and best practices.”

“We are excited about our collaboration with Global Mining Guidelines Group,” said Dan Isaacs, Chief Technical Officer, Digital Twin Consortium. “Together, we will work together to bring innovative digital twin technologies to the mining industry.”

“The mining industry has benefitted significantly from digital transformation initiatives to increase performance in real-time, enhance safety, and improve resource knowledge for better extraction and supply chain effectiveness,” said Heather Ednie, Managing Director, Global Mining Guidelines Group.“ As part of this transformation, digital twins are emerging as a critical topic. In support of industry progress, GMG is pleased to work alongside Digital Twin Consortium to facilitate education, alignment and adoption of digital twin technologies within mining.”

Both consortia will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and more.

About Global Mining Guidelines Group

The Global Mining Guidelines Group (GMG) accelerates the implementation of innovative technologies into the mining industry by bringing together all mining stakeholders to create guidelines that respond to common challenges. Working Groups address topics such as interoperability, data access and usage, artificial intelligence, autonomous equipment, underground communication, battery-electric vehicles, and comminution efficiency in mining.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances the use of digital twin technology in many industries from aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group.

