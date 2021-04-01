GWC Warranty Forms Partnership with MAS Financial Services

/EIN News/ -- norcross, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWC Warranty and MAS Financial Services are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining GWC's industry-leading F&I solutions for used vehicles with MAS Financial's competitive financing options for dealers.

MAS Financial Services, specializing in the financing and servicing of subprime automobile loans, has provided dealerships in California with financing options and superior customer service for over 15 years. With a focus on flexibility, MAS offers solutions that allow dealers to provide financing to customers who may not be able to go through traditional means. Partnering with GWC will enable MAS's dealer partners to offer F&I products tailored to their customers, keeping buyers on the road and protecting their investment.

"This alliance means MAS dealers can provide the kind of experience that keeps customers coming back, supported by GWC's expertise and focus on providing solutions that generate value," says Wendy Pratt, Area Vice President of Strategic Alliances for GWC Warranty. "In addition to offering industry-leading F&I products designed to best-serve buyers and protect dealer reputations, MAS partners now have an additional avenue to drive profit and protect their portfolio."

Since 1995, GWC has built a strong reputation for delivering a best-in-class experience for partners and consumers. With over $3.5 billion in claims paid and 11 million drivers protected as part of APCO Holdings, LLC, this relationship allows MAS to benefit from GWC's experience in the industry.

"Teaming up with a partner who can offer superior benefits to customers and additional revenue opportunities to our dealers will help protect our portfolio and ensure our continued growth," says Brent Braunstein, Chief Operating Officer at MAS. "GWC's F&I solutions, unmatched customer service, and expert training and development team give our dealers the tools they need to stand out in a very competitive market."

About GWC

Since 1995, GWC Warranty has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Our vehicle protection products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience to help strengthen dealership reputations. GWC has the only F&I products named a "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" for Independent Dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. GWC is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC, please visit gwcwarranty.com. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

