Teranet Manitoba Announces Winnipeg Office Move

/EIN News/ -- Winnipeg, MB, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranet Manitoba, the Province’s exclusive service provider to operate the land and personal property registries, is excited to announce that its Winnipeg location is moving to a new office space on April 6, 2021. Teranet Manitoba will be moving from its current location at 276 Portage Avenue to the fifth floor at 200 Graham Avenue.

The new Winnipeg office will be connected to the city’s downtown skywalk and underground systems, better connecting us with the neighbourhood all year round. This move provides an opportunity for us to transition into a modern office that better fits the needs of our valued customers and evolving organization.

“We look forward to this next exciting chapter for our organization and to welcoming our employees and customers to the new facility when it’s safe for us to do so,” said Claire Alford, General Manager of Teranet Manitoba. “This move has also given us an opportunity to implement a digitization project, allowing us to streamline access to our records and to produce faster turnaround times on requests.”

The new space reflects the innovative culture of Teranet Manitoba and features an open floor plan with all staff on the same floor, creating a more collaborative environment for our employees.

“Teranet Manitoba is very proud of the work we are doing in the province and of our partnership with the Government of Manitoba,” said Alford. “We are excited to continue providing superior service to our customers in this new, modernized space.”

Teranet Manitoba remains closed to the public due to COVID-19. If you need assistance, you can contact the Client Services Team by email at clientservice@teranet.ca, by phone at 1-844-737-5684 (toll-free). You can also access our online services or chat feature on our website www.teranetmanitoba.ca.

-30-

About Teranet Manitoba

Teranet Manitoba specializes in registry solutions and is privately-owned by Teranet Inc. The Province of Manitoba has designated Teranet Manitoba as its exclusive service provider to operate the Manitoba Land Titles Offices and the Personal Property Registry. Oversight of these services is provided by the Office of the Registrar-General of Manitoba. For more information, visit our website www.teranetmanitoba.ca.

Chynna Hill Teranet Manitoba chynna.hill@teranet.ca