Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,038 in the last 365 days.

Bridgeline Selected to Power Service Center’s Spanish Website

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced it has been selected to power the Spanish variant website for a national franchisor of shipping and business service centers.

Bridgeline Digital currently fuels this customer’s English website in addition to the company’s franchisee location finder and company intranet. The Franchisor requested Bridgeline develop additional landing pages to better serve their Spanish-speaking customer base. Bridgeline will be leveraging the existing user experience and content from the main English site and will use additional Bridgeline technology to execute the project.

Bridgeline plans to use Unbound Translate to synchronise specific pages and content from the master English site down to the variant site, ensuring a quick development of the Spanish website.

“We are always thrilled to help our existing customers expand their usage and offerings with Bridgeline’s suite of solutions,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We are confident that our platform can help this customer effectively reach their Spanish customers online.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque
EVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bridgeline Selected to Power Service Center’s Spanish Website

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.