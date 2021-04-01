Bridgeline Selected to Power Service Center’s Spanish Website

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of cloud-based marketing technology software, announced it has been selected to power the Spanish variant website for a national franchisor of shipping and business service centers.



Bridgeline Digital currently fuels this customer’s English website in addition to the company’s franchisee location finder and company intranet. The Franchisor requested Bridgeline develop additional landing pages to better serve their Spanish-speaking customer base. Bridgeline will be leveraging the existing user experience and content from the main English site and will use additional Bridgeline technology to execute the project.

Bridgeline plans to use Unbound Translate to synchronise specific pages and content from the master English site down to the variant site, ensuring a quick development of the Spanish website.

“We are always thrilled to help our existing customers expand their usage and offerings with Bridgeline’s suite of solutions,” said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. “We are confident that our platform can help this customer effectively reach their Spanish customers online.”

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values with its Unbound cloud-based marketing platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.



