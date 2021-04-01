Statement from the Office of Governor Phil Scott on Vermont Residency and College Students

Montpelier, Vt. – Jason Maulucci, press secretary for Governor Phil Scott, today issued the following statement to clarify the State’s residency definition as it relates to college students and others:

“The Governor has repeatedly said he hopes and expects to make vaccines available to all people in Vermont, including all college students.

“It is important to note that registration for Vermont residents in the 16-29 age band is scheduled to open on April 19. Since the beginning of the vaccination program, residency, for the purposes of vaccine eligibility, has been defined to include anyone who has moved to Vermont within the last six months, with the intention of becoming a resident and who is in an age group, occupation or another group that is currently eligible. This includes college students who intend to stay in Vermont this summer.

“College students who are residents of another state, and who do not intend to stay in Vermont for the summer, do not meet the current residency requirement at this time. As Governor Scott and Commissioner Levine have said, discussions have been ongoing regarding when to make non-resident students (defined as those who do not intend to stay during the summer months) eligible for vaccination. The State has been waiting for more doses and more certainty on vaccine supply increases from the federal government. In addition, the State wants to be sure that Vermont’s high school seniors – who have been denied important milestones in the second half of their junior year and all of their senior year – can be vaccinated in time to enjoy more normal celebrations of their achievements this spring and summer. Unfortunately, given current vaccinate allocations from the federal government, this has meant prioritizing these Vermonters ahead of out of state residents and part-time second homeowners.

“Based on the current vaccine supply forecasts, and as long as doses continue to be allocated at the current level, the State expects to expand registration for COVID-19 vaccines to any college students who do not meet the residency definition above, as well as second homeowners returning to Vermont for the summer months, on April 30.”

