American Oncology Network Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Brad Prechtl, MBA to Transition to President & Chief Development Officer; Todd Schonherz Named Successor of Leading National Community Oncology Network

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, Fla., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings, today announced that AON President & Chief Operating Officer Todd Schonherz has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2021. Schonherz will succeed current Chief Executive Officer Brad Prechtl, MBA, who will transition to President and Chief Development Officer.

Prechtl has served as AON CEO since its inception in 2017, and in just over two years was instrumental in driving network growth to over 92 physicians in 16 states. Under his leadership, AON achieved month over month record results and expanded services including specialty pharmacy, pathology, care management and clinical research.

“It has been a privilege to have led such an innovative organization,” said Prechtl. “When we founded AON two years ago, our mission was to preserve and protect the sustainability of community oncology for physicians and practices, to ensure patients have local access to exceptional cancer care. The success of our founding partner practices, and the exponential growth of the network is testament to the effectiveness of our business model. I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished together and continue to be inspired by the commitment of my colleagues, physicians, clinicians and employees.”

Schonherz has served as Chief Operating Officer of AON since its inception and was recently appointed President in January 2020. A nationally recognized healthcare executive with more than 25 years’ experience and expertise, he has made significant contributions across practice operations, central ancillaries, information technology and strategy.

Under his leadership, AON Pharmacy achieved 2020 fill rates exceeding 72% nationally, was accepted into the Humana PBM specialty network, earned URAC specialty pharmacy accreditation, and relocated into a new 20,000 square foot facility. AON’s in-house laboratory processed over 2.5 million clinical lab tests, almost 4,300 pathology specimens and expanded the test menu to offer Cytogenetics. A national care management function was initiated to help position AON as a true value-based care provider. A new personalized billing and payment platform was launched, improving the patient financial experience. And telehealth was deployed to ensure patients had virtual access to treatment during the pandemic.

“Todd’s passion for our mission and commitment to our patients, team members and physicians is evident,” said AON Advisory Board Member & Chairman and Genesis Cancer Center Medical Oncologist Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD. “The Board and I are confident that his vision for the future, coupled with his deep knowledge of the healthcare system and proven track record, positions us well as an organization.”

AON Board Member & Chairman Dr. Stephen Orman added, “Todd has been instrumental since AON’s inception and critical to its development and growth. He brings an accelerated focus on executing against key strategies, due to his deep knowledge of the healthcare system and a proven track record of leadership.”

“Our shared focus at AON remains unchanged: providing best-in-class cancer care to patients in their local communities,” said Schonherz. “I look forward to building on the foundation that has been laid by Brad, delivering value to our physicians and our practices, and providing our patients not only the highest quality care but also an exceptional patient experience. Together we will drive AON forward and elevate community oncology.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network currently represents 92 physicians and 62 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

