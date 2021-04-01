Inozyme Pharma Expands its Scientific Advisory Board

- Appoints veteran leaders with deep scientific and clinical expertise in vascular calcification, renal disease, and diseases with neointimal proliferation -

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inozyme Pharma, Inc., a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of disorders of abnormal mineralization, announced today changes to its scientific advisory board (SAB), including the addition of three leading key opinion leaders with specific expertise in the company’s lead indications:



W Charles O’Neill IV, M.D. , Director of the Ultrasonography Program in the Renal Division at Emory University School of Medicine

, Director of the Ultrasonography Program in the Renal Division at Emory University School of Medicine Jouni Uitto, M.D., Ph.D. , Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology, and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chair of the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology at The Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

, Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology, and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chair of the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology at The Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Paul B. Yu, M.D., Ph.D., Section Head of Cardiovascular Life Sciences at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School



David Thompson, M.A., M.S., Ph.D., a senior adviser to Inozyme, who served as Inozyme’s Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer from 2018-2020, will also be joining the SAB.

Enrique M. De La Cruz, Ph.D., Jon S. Morrow, M.D., Ph.D., and Mark A. Lemmon, Ph.D. are stepping down from the SAB, effective immediately.

“We are honored to welcome Charles, Jouni, and Paul, to Inozyme, and we are excited to have David accept this new role on our scientific advisory board. Their combined experience in ABCC6 deficiency, neointimal proliferation, and mineralization diseases with low pyrophosphate will be invaluable as we continue to explore the role of ENPP1 in new and intriguing indications,” said Yves Sabbagh, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Inozyme Pharma. “Inozyme is deeply thankful to Enrique, Jon, and Mark for their valuable advice and counsel through the early years.”

W Charles O’Neill IV, M.D., is an accomplished physician-scientist in the Renal Division at Emory University School of Medicine where he leads an active basic and translational research program. His current research focuses on the pathophysiology of vascular calcification in renal failure, specifically examining the role of endogenous pyrophosphate in the etiology of vascular calcification.

Jouni Uitto, M.D., Ph.D., is currently Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology, and Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, and Chair of the Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Biology at The Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is also Director of the Jefferson Institute of Molecular Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Uitto is internationally recognized for his research on connective tissue biochemistry and molecular biology in relation to cutaneous diseases and skin aging with a special interest in Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum (PXE), also known as ABCC6 deficiency.

Paul B. Yu, M.D., Ph.D., is a physician-scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an Associate Professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Yu’s clinical focus areas include cardiovascular disease, pulmonary vascular disease, and cardiovascular disease related to rheumatologic conditions. His research explores how signaling via the bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), activin, growth and differentiation factor (GDF), and TGF-beta signaling pathways regulate the consequences of injury and inflammation in cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases.

The new and expanded SAB and the Clinical Advisory Board (CAB) of Inozyme is as follows:

SAB:

Yves Sabbagh, Ph.D., Chair Inozyme Pharma (Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer) Demetrios Braddock, M.D. Ph.D. Yale University School of Medicine Charles O’Neill, M.D. Emory University School of Medicine Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D. Yale University School of Medicine Ed Skolnik, M.D. New York University Langone Medical Center Robert Terkeltaub, M.D. UC San Diego School of Medicine (UCSD) David Thompson, M.A., M.S., Ph.D. Inozyme Pharma (Senior Advisor) Jouni Uitto, M.D., Ph.D. The Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University Paul B. Yu, M.D., Ph.D Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

CAB:

Michael A. Levine, M.D., Chair The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Thomas O. Carpenter, M.D. Yale University School of Medicine Frank Rutsch, M.D. Münster University Children's Hospital

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: INZY), is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases of abnormal mineralization. Through our in-depth understanding of the biological pathways involved in mineralization, we are pursuing the development of therapeutics to address the underlying causes of these debilitating diseases. It is well established that two genes, ENPP1 and ABCC6, play key roles in a critical mineralization pathway and that defects in these genes lead to abnormal mineralization. We are initially focused on developing a novel therapy to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies.

Inozyme Pharma was founded in 2017 by Joseph Schlessinger, Ph.D., Demetrios Braddock, M.D., Ph.D., and Axel Bolte, MSc, MBA, with technology developed by Dr. Braddock and licensed from Yale University. For more information, please visit www.inozyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the initiation and timing of our future clinical trials and our research and development programs. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in preclinical studies and clinical trials; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of its product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in planned and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contacts

Investors:

Inozyme Pharma

Axel Bolte, co-founder, president, and chief executive officer

ir@inozyme.com

Media:

SmithSolve

Alex Van Rees

(973) 442-1555 ext. 111

alex.vanrees@smithsolve.com