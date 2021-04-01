XPO Logistics Receives Intel Award for COVID-19 Response

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been recognized by Intel Corporation with a Supplier Achievement Award (SAA) for its COVID-19 response in 2020. Intel selects its SAA recipients annually based on an exceptional commitment to quality, performance and a collaborative approach to innovation.



Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics – Europe, said, “We’re proud to receive this prestigious award from Intel, as it recognizes one of our greatest strengths — the high performance of our people and technology working together to deliver on our commitments. We thank Intel for this recognition.”

Intel’s Supplier Achievement Awards are part of its Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement program, which recognizes best-in-class levels of excellence in diversity, cost, quality, sustainability, technology, innovation, availability and safety performance.

