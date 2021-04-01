Sound Blaster GC7: Take Full Control

Latest Gaming USB DAC and Amp Fitted with Fully Programmable Buttons and Super X-Fi for an Intuitive and Immersive Gaming Experience

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Sound Blaster GC7, the first premium gaming DAC and Amp in a new product series specially designed to enhance the user experience of avid gamers, aspiring content creators and streamers. Users can take full control of the gameplay easily with intuitive one-handed controls and fully programmable buttons, and enjoy the award-winning Super X-Fi and Sound Blaster technologies, in Creative’s most comprehensive external sound card yet.

Fully Customizable with Quick and Intuitive Controls

The Sound Blaster GC7 is ergonomically designed for ease of use - with intuitive one-handed controls, gamers can make seamless adjustments on the fly easily, and focus on making all the right moves to clinch the crucial win. It also comes with four fully programmable buttons, allowing users to program shortcuts to their liking – for example, launching swift maneuvers during a live stream will be a breeze without having to fuss over the specific controls. This serves as a handy feature for both streamers and content creators, so that they can conveniently execute in-game controls without interrupting their gameplay.

Users can also customize the buttons with their preferred audio profiles for gaming, movies and music right off the bat. Users can also customize the color of the RGB lighting on the control knobs to their liking.

Best of Both Worlds with Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine and Super X-Fi

Fitted with Creative’s award-winning signature Sound Blaster audio processing technologies and Super X-Fi Headphone Holography, the Sound Blaster GC7 does not just bring users to the battlefield in gaming; it also offers them a cutting edge over opponents.

When using speakers, users can enjoy Sound Blaster audio enhancements like Crystalizer and Smart Volume through the Acoustic Engine suite, that has been fine-tuned with more than 30 years of audio processing experience, to deliver the sound signature of a top-of-the-range Sound Blaster. Additionally, Scout Mode brings something different to the table as it focuses on detection through enhanced audio cues that highlight every move just as it happens. Whether it’s the sound of the enemies reloading their gun or the faintest of footsteps, Scout Mode will amplify the cues so users always remain one step ahead of their opponents.

When using headphones, Super X-FI will immerse users with hyper-realistic audio holography that recreates the same expansive soundstage of a multi-speaker system. Moreover, Super X-Fi’s new SXFI BATTLE Mode drives users ahead of the game as it delivers realistic audio cues that not only highlight the direction, but distance as well. Users can then pinpoint the enemies’ exact locations with greater precision, and gain that much-needed competitive edge to clinch the win.

The Sound Blaster GC7 is an audiophile-class DAC that offers lower noise floor, lower distortion, and more distinct individual sound effects. Users can also stream at up to 24-bit / 192 kHz PCM playback and can support up to 7.1 virtual surround on both headphones and speakers along with Dolby Digital decoding for a cinematic audio experience for gaming, as well as movies and music.

Communicate Better, Win Bigger

In-game chats are also made seamless and hassle-free with GameVoice Mix. Users can freely adjust the game audio and chat volume easily with a conveniently-placed scroll wheel, so that they can chat with their team mates comfortably without disrupting the gameplay.

It’s All Connected

The Sound Blaster GC7 is intuitive and simple to set up with compatibility across various platforms – from PC, Mac to PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Coupled with easy-access controls, excellent audio performance, and cutting-edge features, the Sound Blaster GC7 has all the makings of the perfect gaming audio companion for any avid gamer, aspiring content creator or, streamer.

Pricing and Availability

Sound Blaster GC7 is attractively priced at U.S. $169.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit www.creative.com/sbgc7.

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

# # #

This announcement relates to products launched in Singapore. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

Attachment

Susie Hayne susie_hayne@creativelabs.com