Director Declaration

/EIN News/ -- ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was appointed to the supervisory Board of Daimler AG on March 31, 2021.

April 1, 2021

Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


Director Declaration

