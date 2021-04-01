Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Opposes Vaccine Passports

4:05PM CT on March 31, 2021

 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Gov. Ricketts Opposes Vaccine Passports

  

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news regarding the development of vaccine passport systems that would use the sensitive health information of Americans to limit their freedoms.

 

“Nebraska will not participate in any vaccine passport program,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and healthcare privacy.  Nebraska will take any necessary action to protect the private health information of our citizens and the freedoms we cherish.”

 

