Gov. Ricketts’ Easter Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Easter, which is celebrated on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

“During Holy Week, we rejoice in God’s great love for us, displayed through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. This love fills us with hope, strengthening us to meet the challenges in our world.”

“On Holy Thursday, we recall the new commandment Jesus gave to his disciples to love one another, just as Christ loved them.”

“On Good Friday, we reflect on our need for forgiveness and solemnly remember the sacrifice made by Jesus on the cross.”

“On Easter Sunday, we rejoice in the triumph of Jesus Christ over death, in the salvation of our sins, and in our restored relationship to a loving God.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a joyful Easter holiday.”