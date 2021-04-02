What makes the ideal family holiday home?
Family holidays should be about creating precious moments together – moments that those of all ages can cherish. The type of second home that you buy plays a huge role in facilitating that”FARO, PORTUGAL, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easy access, easy purchase process and easy use all non-negotiables. The Grove in Orlando showcases best-in-class family second home essentials.
With Britons dreaming of heading overseas once more – and those buying holiday homes actually now permitted to do so – the question arises of what Covid-era second home buyers are looking for.
When it comes to what makes the ideal family holiday home, the team at Ideal Homes International has plenty of experience on which to draw. Founded in 2012, the company has grown to become the largest privately owned real estate agency in Europe. Part of that growth has been due to its outstanding level of service and attention to detail in choosing just the kind of properties that families are seeking.
According to the Ideal Homes International team, ‘easy’ should be at the top of the list when it comes to finding the perfect holiday home: easy access, an easy purchase process and ease of use.
The Grove Resort & Water Park in Orlando ticks all three boxes. With plentiful flights to Florida year-round, including a new five times weekly route just announced by Aer Lingus from Manchester to Orlando starting on 29 July, it is easy to reach from the UK, travel restrictions permitting.
And in terms of the purchase process, even though Brits can travel to purchase properties overseas under the new Covid restrictions, the Ideal Homes International team will be hosting Zoom viewings from 5-9 April, as part of a special event to launch a select number of homes at The Grove at a great discount. The offer means that prices start from just over $300,000 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with private balcony.
When it comes to ease of use, The Grove also delivers. The homes come fully furnished right down to linen and towels, so families can simply arrive and unpack their cases. The on-site marketplace means it’s easy to grab essentials, while a variety of restaurants and bars present numerous dinner options.
“Location and local amenities are also immensely important when it comes to finding the ideal family holiday home. Lengthy car journeys don’t tend to be the best place for making cherished memories! As such, it’s always good to find out what’s available in the immediate area, from shops to leisure activities.”
Orlando certainly has plenty of leisure activities to offer and The Grove is beautifully located to provide access to them. Walt Disney World is just five minutes away, with direct daily shuttle buses.
On-site facilities at The Grove, meanwhile, are outstanding. There’s a full-service spa and private, poolside cabanas with massage service for relaxation and pampering. For high-energy thrills, there are Flow Rider surf machines, duelling two-storey water slides and a 20-acre activity lake. Little children will delight in the kids’ pool, while there is a games room to keep older children entertained. And for whole-family moments, The Grove offers three large pools and a 700-foot lazy river to swim in or simply float along in a ring.
“When it comes to other family holiday essentials – sunshine, plenty of local entertainment options for all ages, varied dining options, beaches and so forth – Florida of course has it all. We’re excited to be able to offer a discount on homes at The Grove from 5 April. I’m sure there will be plenty of families who are keen to start enjoying their new home there.”
