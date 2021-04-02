Appetite for overseas property still “incredibly strong” reports Ideal Homes International

Find out how you can purchase a apartment in the resort. Contact the Ideal Homes team for more information. Enjoy your time at the pool! Sign up for the virtual event! Fun for the whole family!

We are delighted to be offering such superb properties at this kind of price. With demand for overseas homes still incredibly strong, we expect the residences at The Grove to sell very fast indeed” — Chris White, Chairman & Founder, Ideal Homes International

FARO, PORTUGAL, April 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Despite a year of pandemic-related disruption to the travel industry, demand for overseas property remains incredibly strong, according to newly released figures from Europe’s largest privately owned real estate agency , Ideal Homes International. The firm has sold 150 properties already in 2021 across Spain and Portugal, and is now turning its attention to Florida.“Covid has certainly pushed us to be more imaginative in the way that we connect with potential buyers, but it has done nothing to lessen the depth of the desire that many of those in the UK have to own property overseas, whether as second homes, rental properties or main residences.”Chris White, Chairman & Founder, Ideal Homes InternationalPre-Covid, Ideal Homes International was running 20 holiday home exhibitions per year. The company has shifted everything online, from virtual events to hosting its own digital TV show on YouTube (nearly 3,500 subscribers and counting). Since late 2020, Chris White and his team have also begun negotiating package deals that see discounts passed on to those looking to buy homes in the sun.Ideal Homes International’s latest promotion – The Grove Resort & Water Park in Orlando, Florida – is one such development. The discount we negotiated means that prices start from just over $300,000 for a two-bedroom/two-bathroom unit on the completed resort. Only five minutes from Walt Disney World and with shuttles running daily, The Grove is ideally located for access to Florida’s main attractions. It’s also a destination in its own right, with an on-site water park, three large swimming pools, a 20-acre activity lake, a spa, a marketplace and multiple restaurants and bars.Florida itself is very much open for business right now, with packed accommodation and theme parks open as usual. The state is the most popular destination in the US for foreign homebuyers, with one in five of all foreign buyers picking up property there, according to the National Association of Realtors.For buyers from the UK, the figures certainly stack up, as Ideal Homes International’s Chris White points out.“The pound’s stellar performance against the dollar (and its other major counterparts) thus far in 2021 means that Florida property prices are extremely appealing right now. Add in the fact that the Florida property market is booming, and the discount we’ve negotiated at The Grove is just unheard of.”Chris White, Chairman & Founder, Ideal Homes InternationalAccording to Zillow, prices in Orlando rose by 8.1% in the year to February 2021. The potential for capital growth that such a market presents will no doubt be an important consideration for many buyers. Properties at The Grove also offer income potential, with a professionally managed turnkey hotel rental programme in place helping to offset purchase costs.“Florida’s housing market continues to gain momentum and provide support for the state’s economy, even as we all remain vigilant in protecting our health, safeguarding our communities and trying to keep businesses going during the ongoing pandemic.”Barry Grooms, President, Florida RealtorsAccess is, of course, also top of many buyers’ minds now too. Thankfully, international travel is now permissible from the UK for people who are buying, maintaining, or selling second homes. And Florida, thanks to a new route from Aer Lingus, is now even more accessible than previously. The new route will commence from Manchester on 29 July, with five weekly services to Orlando. Along with a daily service to New York, the Florida flights will be Aer Lingus’ first transatlantic flights to originate outside of Ireland. They follow a 56.8% increase in the company’s UK-US passenger numbers through its Dublin hub between 2016 and 2019.Officially launching the promotion at The Grove on 5 April, the Ideal Homes International team will be at the resort, running Zoom viewings with potential buyers, to allow them to inspect the residences virtually. Each home comes fully furnished and equipped, including kitchen appliances, dinnerware, linens, towels, flat screen TVs and washer/dryer. There’s also a private balcony for every property – ideal for soaking up Florida’s famous year-round sunshine. Sign up for our Virtual Event starting Monday 5th April, 2021.

