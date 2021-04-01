St Johnsbury/ Stolen golf carts
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A401127
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: sometime between the night of 03/16/21 and the morning of 03/17/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brennan Road, Fairlee
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21, State Police received the report of two stolen Yamaha golf carts taken from the Lake Morey Country Club maintenance shop. The two golf carts were both white with roofs, one of the cart had the number 66 in black just under the seat. The other cart had a fabricated black steel rear bumper with a small hitch. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks.