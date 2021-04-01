Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/ Stolen golf carts

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401127

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                         

STATION: St Johnsbury Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: sometime between the night of 03/16/21 and the morning of 03/17/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brennan Road, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/17/21, State Police received the report of two stolen Yamaha golf carts taken from the Lake Morey Country Club maintenance shop. The two golf carts were both white with roofs, one of the cart had the number 66 in black just under the seat. The other cart had a fabricated black steel rear bumper with a small hitch. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks.

St Johnsbury/ Stolen golf carts

