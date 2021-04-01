Creating Space For Diversity Using eCommerce

Richa Joshi, changing the world through eCommerce Richa Joshi, founder of Dual Nation Dual Nation

eCommerce store Dual Nation is more than a 'souvenir', it has a bigger purpose - to build acceptance and inclusion.

“Multiculturalism, and acceptance of it, is very surface level. Under the surface is fear, ‘being afraid’ of ‘anyone new’. I want to change that. ” — Richa Joshi