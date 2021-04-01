Let's talk about Hanford

An introduction to Hanford and the live events we will be holding on Facebook.

Here at Ecology, we're tasked with overseeing the U.S. Department of Energy's cleanup of the Hanford site in Southeast Washington, one of the most contaminated nuclear sites in the world.

Hanford produced plutonium for the nation's nuclear weapons program during World War II and the Cold War years, which generated massive amounts of waste and contamination. Since 1989, the site's mission has shifted from plutonium production to cleanup of the waste and contamination.

We know Hanford is complex and can be hard to understand. That's why in the coming weeks we're going to begin holding virtual live events, where we will blend high-level easy-to-understand presentations and conversations with YOU about various Hanford topics.

These events are aimed at those unfamiliar with Hanford, those who want a refresher, or to expand existing knowledge about Hanford. We'll start each event with a short high-level presentation on that day's topic, followed by a live Q&A with those watching.

Hanford's importance

More than 40 years of plutonium production at the Hanford site left behind a nuclear legacy that will last far into the future. Our mission at Hanford is to ensure the site is cleaned up to a level we can be proud of, that protects human health and the environment for generations to come.

We encourage you to watch the introduction video at the beginning of this blog for a brief Hanford background, or to visit our Hanford Overview page.

Looking ahead

In the coming months, we'll explore a wide array of topics relating to the Hanford site and its cleanup. Some of our upcoming conversations will center around Hanford’s Waste Treatment Plant, Hanford history, aging structures and maintenance, Ecology’s role in cleanup, Hanford habitat and wildlife, and more.

While these live events will predominantly feature our communications team, scientists, and engineers from our agency, some of our upcoming courses will feature guests and presenters from other organizations and agencies.

We encourage you to follow our Hanford Facebook and Twitter pages to stay up-to-date on these live events. Email us with any questions you may have, or if you have any ideas for future live conversations.