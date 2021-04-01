Every Sustainable Action Counts at Barceló Occidental at Xcaret Destination
"The motto of our sustainability policy is very simple: What you do counts, take care of the present to enjoy the future."LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe member Barceló Occidental at Xcaret Destination in Mexico continues to organise sustainable initiatives that raise environmental awareness. The resort also supports social causes that assist children with autism in the community.
Resort Motto
Occidental at Xcaret Destination’s sustainability motto underpins the foundation of its environmental and social best practices.
Diley Álvarez Aquino, Quality and Health Protocols Manager at the resort explains, “The motto of our sustainability policy is very simple: What you do counts, take care of the present to enjoy the future. All our operations and management staff say this and practice it every day so that through our actions collaborators, guests, suppliers and shareholders will endeavour to ensure all resources are available for a long time.”
As a tourism company, the resort understands that their unique friendly services, exciting cultural offerings and magnificent natural settings are well liked by guests who return again and again. As such, the property and all staff members are committed to maintaining their motto to care for and preserve the ‘treasures’ they have.
Clean Up Program
One monthly environmental initiative at the resort is the Clean Where You Walk activity which has proved very successful. All employees have participated, at least once, in this activity that aims to create awareness amongst employees to maintain a clean environment not only at the property but also at home and within all community spaces. With over 692 employees, it is quite an achievement that so many staff members are keen to take part in the resort’s Clean Up program which also benefits long term regional development.
Tapatón Project
Last year, Occidental at Xcaret Destination participated in the Tapatón program, collecting used PET bottles. PET bottle caps were placed in containers located in different areas of the hotel. Later, the caps were collected and donated to the KODOMO association who receive money for the caps. Kodomo is a local organisation dedicated to the therapeutic care of children and young people with autism. The funds raised go toward the cost of providing therapies for autistic children living in Playa del Carmen.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Diley Álvarez Aquino
Quality and Health Protocols Manager
Occidental at Xcaret Destination
Carr. Chetumal – Puerto Juárez km 282
77710 Solidaridad
Quintana Roo
MEXICO
P: +52 984 871 5400
E: xcaret.calidad@occidentalhotels.com
W: www.barcelo.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
