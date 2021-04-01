Judge Appointed to Fill Findlay Vacancy

Judge-designate Stephanie Bishop was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine today to fill a Findlay Municipal Court vacancy.

Findlay attorney Stephanie Bishop was appointed today to serve as judge on the Findlay Municipal Court.

She replaces Judge Mark Miller, who was elected to the Third District Court of Appeals and took office last month.

Judge-designate Bishop, a Findlay native, was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine and takes office April 9. She will need to run for and win election in November to retain the seat for the rest of the unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.

She has served as assistant law director for the city of Findlay for 10 years, managing and prosecuting misdemeanor criminal and traffic cases in Findlay Municipal Court. Previously, she served as assistant law director for the city of Fostoria.

Judge-designate Bishop was a partner at the Hackenberg Feighner Bishop Werth firm from 2009 to 2021, working on domestic relations, collections, guardianships, and probate matters.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Findlay and law degree from Ohio Northern University.