Glacier and GVIC Complete Plan of Arrangement

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) (“Glacier”) and GVIC Communications Corp. (TSX: GCT) (“GVIC”) today jointly announced that the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) pursuant to which Glacier will acquire all of the Class B voting common shares (“GVIC B Shares”) and Class C non-voting shares (“GVIC C Shares”) of GVIC not currently held by Glacier and its subsidiary, or by a wholly-owned limited partnership of GVIC will be effective at 11:59 PM today (the “Effective Time”). As of the Effective Time, shareholders of GVIC are entitled to receive, for each GVIC Share held, 0.8 of a common share of Glacier (“Glacier Share”).



The Arrangement was approved by shareholders of GVIC at a special meeting of shareholders held on March 17, 2021 and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on March 22, 2021.

It is expected that the GVIC B Shares and the GVIC C Shares will each be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) on or about April 6, 2021. The Glacier Shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol “GVC”.

INFORMATION FOR GVIC SHAREHOLDERS

Registered holders of GVIC Shares are reminded that they must properly complete, sign and return the letter of transmittal to Computershare Investor Services Inc., as depositary, in order to receive the Glacier Shares they are entitled to in connection with the Arrangement. Holders of GVIC Shares who hold their shares through a broker, investment dealer or other intermediary should carefully follow the instructions provided by such broker, investment dealer or other intermediary in order to receive the Glacier Shares they are entitled to in connection with the Arrangement. GVIC shareholders who have questions or require assistance with submitting their GVIC B Shares or GVIC C Shares may direct their questions to Computershare Investor Services Inc., by telephone at 1-800-564-6253 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 514-982-7555 (international direct dial) or by email at corporateactions@computershare.com.



ABOUT GLACIER

Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. Glacier’s products and services are focused in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.

ABOUT GVIC

GVIC Communications Corp. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. GVIC’s products and services are focused in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.

