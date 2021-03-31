Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,915 in the last 365 days.

Cenovus completes amalgamation with Husky Energy Inc.

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that effective March 31, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Husky Energy Inc. (“Husky”) has been amalgamated with Cenovus under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “amalgamation”). The company will continue to operate as Cenovus Energy Inc.

As a result of the amalgamation, Husky will no longer be required to file reports with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or the United States.

Cenovus is now the obligor under Husky’s existing US$500 million 3.95% notes due 2022, US$750 million 4.00% notes due 2024, C$750 million 3.55% notes due 2025, C$750 million 3.60% notes due 2027, C$1,250 million 3.50% notes due 2028, US$750 million 4.40% notes due 2029, US$387 million 6.80% notes due 2037, and other direct obligations of Husky.

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus common shares and warrants are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges, and the company’s preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711

Media Relations
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cenovus completes amalgamation with Husky Energy Inc.

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.