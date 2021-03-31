MixComm Inc. Adopts Low-Leakage Embedded SRAM IP for new mmWave Front End ICs

Memory Compilers, 5G applications, wireless, SRAM, MemoryIP

/EIN News/ -- SOMERVILLE, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Design & Test Inc. (SDT) today announced that their second-generation Ultra-low leakage MemoryIP implemented on GLOBALFOUNDRIES 45nm RFSOI process is exhibiting excellent results based on data from several customers. Mobile 5G applications in the mmWave antenna application are integrating decision making capability with RF devices resulting in highly efficient and cost-effective devices. Several Military and Aerospace companies have also adopted this IP to address their Low-Leakage requirements.



MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ pioneer, adopted this UVT SRAM to address its need for large amounts of beamforming data storage in their Summit™ line of 5G Beamforming Front End ICs. “Spectral’s SRAM technology allows us to deploy more storage in a smaller footprint, with lower power consumption, than a traditional register-based design without sacrificing performance,” said Frank Lane, Co-founder and VP of Engineering at MixComm.

SDT uses proprietary methodology to analyze foundry provided bit cells for cell stability at extreme conditions including low voltage and aging effects. Low power retention modes are achieved by proprietary source biasing design techniques fine-tuned across operational voltages & temperature. “Using a combination of silicon proven architectures and a robust Memory Development Platform, we can generate low power designs with the highest Quality standards required by the most demanding customers,” said Deepak Mehta President & CEO of SDT. “As the market continues to adopt 45RFSOI for 5G applications, we continue to innovate and further reduce power based on innovations proven on silicon. MixComm continues to challenge us with low power requirements for their mmWave power sensitive applications.” SDT will be exhibiting their 3rd generation Low-leakage Memory compilers at the GOMACTech 2021 conference.

Spectral is a point solution provider specialized in embedded memory development. Our products address the needs of library developers & SOC designers. Spectral also offers intellectual property (IP) in the form of specialized embedded memories as part of their MemoryIP™ offering. Spectral currently supports customers in several different markets namely medical, IoT, 5G infrastructure and many others. For more information, visit http://www.spectral-dt.com or email us at michael.walton@spectral-dt.com ﻿

MixComm, based in Chatham, N.J., is the leading mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ company developing transformative solutions for emerging wireless applications and markets. In 2020, MixComm introduced its first of a portfolio of millimeter wave products that deliver breakthrough levels of performance and integration for 5G infrastructure and Satellite Communication. The company’s technology is based on breakthroughs from Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy’s CoSMIC lab at Columbia University and is funded by Kairos Ventures. For more information, visit http://www.mixcomm.com.