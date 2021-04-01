Free “Truth About Drugs” resources help combat the upsurge of drug abuse during the pandemic
Free booklet on synthetic drugs with information anyone working with children or teenagers should know.
This free on-line course on synthetic drugs can be done in an hour. It gives information and tools to help to ensure youth are aware of the dangers of synthetic drugs. Studies show that increased awareness of the dangers of specific drugs leads to a reduction in use.
An alarming upsurge in drug use is being fought by local groups with drug prevention by educating youth
Synthetic drugs are some of the most harmful illicit drugs but they are often falsely advertised as ‘safe,’ ’natural’ or ‘legal’. What they really are is deadly.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic has taken an unprecedented toll on many different strata in our society, from the most vulnerable to the well-to-do. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of June 2020 “13% of Americans started or increased substance use as a way of coping with stress or emotions related to Covid-19.” An American Medical Association report of December 2020 disclosed that 40 states had record deaths from overdoses.
— Thalia Ghiglia, faith liaison Drug-Free World, Washington, DC
Synthetic drugs include “bath salts” and synthetic marijuana (K2/Spice). Bath salts and other similar products are herbal mixtures that act as amphetamine-like stimulants that can produce euphoria, paranoia, agitation, hallucinations and even psychosis and violent behavior. Spice (synthetic cannabinoids) refers to a wide variety of herbs and chemical additives that produce a marijuana-like effect but may also result in even stronger reactions. A common misconception is that synthetic drugs are safer than other types of drugs, whereas they are actually much more dangerous.
In Minnesota, for example, the Department of Heath released drug overdose death statistics which showed a 31% increase in drug overdose deaths in 2020 compared to the same time period in 2019. Of these deaths, approximately 80% were synthetic opioid related deaths.
This year is difficult for many as physicians are tasked with handling Covid-19 as well as heart disease and other medical issues, leaving little time to help those who abuse drugs. The new practices of isolation, social distancing and lockdowns have broken down many of the social support systems, leaving some people adrift and unable to cope with this new reality. Many people turn to synthetic drugs thinking that these will solve and ease their mental problems, but by the time they find out that this is not the case, their lives have already been harmed or ruined.
To help educate people on the many dangers of synthetics drugs, a free booklet and a free online course are available from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World at www.drugfreeworld.org.
The Truth About Synthetic Drugs is a free booklet that explains why these drugs are some of the most destructive illicit drugs manufactured. It describes how synthetic drugs are created in laboratories abroad and imported into the US where they are put onto plant material that can be smoked or added to candies. The “manufacture” is unpredictable: one lot might contain a small amount of chemicals while other lots in the same batch might contain enough to overdose a person, causing severe medical issues or even death.
More information is in the Truth About Drugs Education Package, which contains practical tools to educate young people about substance abuse. This is available for free to teachers and educators. Parents and community members can download the free booklet and watch a short video on the truth about drugs.
Thalia Ghiglia, faith liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World in Washington, DC, observed, “Synthetic drugs are some of the most harmful illicit drugs, but they are often falsely advertised as ‘safe,’ ’natural’ or ‘legal.’ They are definitely not legal and are not natural or safe. What they really are is deadly.”
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug free. The free booklets are used in thousands of schools and social programs to help youth with factual information about the drugs they may be offered.
Thalia Ghiglia
Drug-Free World
+1 202-667-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook