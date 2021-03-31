Guardsy® Desktop Sneeze Guards Offer a Novel Solution Where Other Guards Fall Short
Guardsy® sneeze guards and protective barriers are made from Guardsy® Sheet, a shatterproof and abrasion-resistant material explicitly designed for PPE and sneeze guard applications.
Most sneeze guards crack, shatter, and haze. Only Guardsy® offers scratch-resistance, fingerprint resistance, and anti-glare properties.
Guardsy® desktop sneeze guards have a premium look and feel that set them apart from the competition.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardsy® offers a novel solution for creating safe work environments with its premium line of desktop sneeze guards. As sneeze guards and protective barriers have made their way into office workspaces, companies find that traditional acrylic sneeze guards offer only a temporary solution as they crack, shatter, and begin to haze. These issues with conventional acrylic sneeze guards detract from the look of workspaces. They also lead to unsafe sharp edges that can become a liability. Glass alternatives are prone to shattering, not cost-effective, and present the same safety challenges as acrylic.
Only Guardsy® offers a line of high-grade sneeze guards made from proprietary Guardsy® sheet that features scratch-resistance, fingerprint resistance, and anti-glare properties. Unlike thin acrylic plastic that bows under its own weight, Guardsy® sneeze guards are extremely durable, shatterproof, and will not break if hit or dropped.
Where traditional guards and barriers craze and discolor with regular cleaning, Guardsy® desktop sneeze guards are easy to clean and sanitize using an approved mild solution without damaging the guard's integrity.
Guardsy® desktop sneeze guards are easy to transport flat and assemble in seconds without hardware using the included slide-on bases. Desktop sneeze guards come with an 18-inch wide pass-through slot at the bottom to allow for documents or wires. Custom sizes and discounts are available for bulk purchases.
• Assembles and disassembles in seconds
• Scratch and abrasion-resistant
• Fingerprint resistant
• Glare resistant
• Easy to clean and sanitize with approved cleaners
• High optical clarity and light transmission
• Portable & versatile for use in any environment
Guardsy® manufactures barriers from their exclusive line of high-impact and shatter-resistant materials that offer a premium look and feel, withstanding the toughest punishment while providing maximum protection. Customers use Guardsy® sneeze guards for office workspaces, reception areas, retail areas, cafeterias, and educational institutions. Guardsy® personal protection experts are here to consult you; call (888) 768-5759 to talk to an expert about your specific needs and applications.
