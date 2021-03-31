Honest Images of Family Life - Virtual Photography Exhibition from Documentary Family Photographers Worldwide

The organization, named Documentary Family Photographers, elevates authentic imagery by providing a supportive and inclusive community for photographers.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The organization Documentary Family Photographers Worldwide is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated inaugural exhibit, which showcases documentary family photographers from around the world.Documentary Family Photographers (DFP) is a global community, directory, and photography resource and education platform committed to empowering and connecting families and photographers from all walks of life. The organization aims to transform perspectives and to create an impact on lives through documentary photography and community. DFP continuously strives to grow its space in order to amplify, support, and celebrate the diverse range of photographers in the Documentary Family Photography community and the important work they are doing.In the organization’s most recent news, DFP is hosting a virtual photography exhibition, entitled Transforming Perspectives , showcasing images from documentary family photographers from around the world on April 5th, 2021. The imagery highlighted in Transforming Perspectives is of true family stories, diverse backgrounds, and celebrates everyday family life - the good, the bad, the funny, and more.“DFP aims to champion a more inclusive definition of family by showing honest imagery with a wide variety of family compositions and experiences. From over 650 submissions, 50 photographs by 44 photographers from 11 different countries were selected by esteemed juror Tiffanie Graham, a New York Times Photo Editor,” says founder of DFP, Ashleigh Raddatz. “We will be acknowledging a variety of exemplary photographs with three unique awards to recognize the incredible talent of our artists. These photographs, and all of the others, will be featured in an exhibition catalogue and 3D Virtual Gallery, which will be released during the opening reception.”Transforming Perspectives will be available to viewers online from April 5th – April 30th, 2021.For more information about DFP, or to view the exhibit starting April 5th, please visit www.dfp-gallery.com About Documentary Family PhotographersDocumentary Family Photographers believes in providing people with the ultimate gift of corroboration by connecting audiences with documentary photographers in their area, as well as by encouraging documentary photographers to elevate their imagery and business through guidance and access to insightful education.