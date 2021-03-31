Cannabis Growing Operation First to Unionize in Canada with UFCW 1518

/EIN News/ -- PEACHLAND, British Columbia, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW 1518 crossed a new milestone today as workers at Potanicals Green Growers joined the union and ratified their first collective agreement. Following a unanimous vote to ratify the new contract, Potanicals has become the first cannabis growing operation and extraction facility to unionize in Canada.



Workers at the medical cannabis growing and processing facility reached out to the union last year to learn more about becoming part of the BC BUD division of UFCW 1518. The unit began negotiations for their new collective agreement in March.

"Our BC BUD division keeps growing because cannabis industry workers know their value and the power they can wield when they work together," said UFCW 1518 President Kim Novak. "I'm proud to welcome them to their union and to help them fight for more improvements in the workplace."

Some highlights of the new collective agreement include:

An established, contract-backed grievance procedure for solving problems that arise in the workplace.

A new, clearer wage scale with progression based on the number of hours an employee works.

Five (5) guaranteed paid sick days per year, so no one feels pressured to come to work sick.



Cannabis workers interested in joining the BC BUD division of UFCW 1518 and fighting for fairness in the workplace can learn more at ufcw1518.com/cannabis.

UFCW Local 1518 represents more than 25,000 members working in the community health, hospitality, retail, cannabis, industrial, and professional sectors across British Columbia.

