Punta Cana Named a Top 2021 Spring Break Destination

/EIN News/ -- Dominican Republic, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from Allianz Partners shows that American travelers are flocking to Dominican Republic for spring break this year. According to their traveler survey results, Punta Cana claimed the number six spot on the spring break list, moving up from the number 10 spot in 2020.

As a result of the Dominican Republic's stringent safety measures and effective vaccination plan, the country is planning to increase its hotel occupancy from 60 percent to 80 percent for Easter travel, further solidifying Dominican Republic as a world example of tourism recovery amidst the pandemic.

“Our country is full of unique accommodations, uncharted adventures, warm, friendly people and now, some of the most meticulous safety measures in the region,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “As peak travel season approaches, we invite travelers to recharge with us and explore all that Dominican Republic has to offer.”

Between the country's recently revised visitor entry process via its E-Ticket platform, emphasis on safety protocols, ease of access via numerous existing and new flights, and now increased inventory level – travelers' much-needed reprieve from winter weather and cabin fever has never been more accessible.

Plan your dream spring break in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic is full of historic charm, vibrant culture, and, of course, some of the world's most stunning beaches, including Bávaro Beach in Punta Cana recently ranked among Tripadvisor's top 25 beaches in the world as ranked by travelers. Ready to plan your spring getaway? Read on for tips on which Dominican destination to set your sight on.

Beachside bliss in Punta Cana. Blessed with one of the Caribbean region’s longest white sand coastlines–a whopping 48 kilometers (30 miles), punctuated with sky-reaching coconut palms–Punta Cana is the land of rest and relaxation by the sea. From boutique villas to all-inclusive resorts with suites big enough for the family, or private hideouts for a romantic getaway with swim-up rooms and private plunge pools, there is room for all. Accommodations aside, Punta Cana's wide range of off-resort activities, spanning from kayaking to zip lining and food tours, are sure to wow all travelers alike.

In Puerto Plata, adventurous travelers are sure to find their next adrenaline rush. From surfing lessons to canyoning excursions, the region is replete with stunning nature and opportunities to enjoy a remote retreat from daily life.

Travelers in search of a secluded paradisical escape should set their sights on Samaná. Beloved for its lush, palm-filled forests, isolated beaches, and hidden caves, this region is a must-visit. Wherever you decide to stay on the peninsula, prepare for days surrounded by some of the Dominican Republic's most magnificent beaches and rainforest escapes.

For an off-the-beaten path adventure head to Barahona in the southwest. This ecotourism hot spot, known as the "Pearl of the South", is home to gorgeous beaches, thrilling adventures like mountain biking, surfing and so much more.

In the southeast of the country, an easy transport from Punta Cana, are La Romana and Bayahibe. From diving and island explorations at Isla Saona and Isla Catalina to fishing and golf, this region is home to enough variation to fill any itinerary.

Relax or rev up from coast-to-coast

No matter which destination you end up in you set the pace for your spring break trip: Travelers can choose from endless ways to spend their days in the sunny Dominican Republic.

Ready for an adrenaline fix? Turn to your concierge for help in booking a local excursion. The options are endless, from zip-lining to cave adventures or an afternoon exploring the backroads via ATV.

Looking to stay closer to home? Take advantage of your resort's on-site watersports equipment or rentals to try your hand at snorkeling, surfing, or setting out on a jet ski.

Dominican Republic is also a golfer's paradise courses that offer challenging oceanside holes and breathtaking scenery that showcase the tropical landscape.

When you're ready to relax, book a catamaran trip with your pod or plan a private dinner for two on the beach. Visit your resort's in-house spa for treatments like facials using natural local ingredients or full-body massages. Fuel up each day with exquisite local fare like fried plantains, an abundance of fresh fruit, or savory mofongo.

If relaxing by the water is your ultimate vacation goal, pull a lounge chair under the shade of a palm tree on the beach or cozy up by the pool with a good book and good company.

From corner-to-corner Dominican Republic's spacious resorts and private villas make it easy to unwind at a safe social distance this spring break.

To learn more about Dominican Republic and plan your visit, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

About Dominican Republic

Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse-pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other. It features astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike. Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism's official website at:

