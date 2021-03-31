Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayshore, the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX: BHS) listed technology focused oil and gas company, announces resignation of Chief Financial Officer.

Bayshore announces that Lance Mierendorf, CPA, will be vacating the position of Chief Financial Officer effective March 31, 2021. Peter Ho, Bayshore’s President and CEO will assume the CFO duties on an interim basis. Mr. Mierendorf will consult on a short-term, part-time basis to Bayshore to ensure an orderly CFO transition. The Board would like to thank Lance for his valuable contributions during his tenure at the Company.

Bayshore is currently undertaking a process of evaluating strategic alternatives to recapitalize the Company and gain access to additional financing to fund ongoing operations. The Company continues to focus on reducing or eliminating expenditures where practical.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Director

peter.ho@bayshorepetroleum.com

+1 (403) 630 4355

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities of the Company in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information including expectations of future production, operating costs, commodity prices, administrative costs, commodity price risk management activity, acquisitions and dispositions, capital spending, access to credit facilities, income taxes, regulatory changes, and other components of cash flow and earnings. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining industry, commodity prices and exchange rate changes. Industry related risks could include, but are not limited to, operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans, risks associated to the uncertainty of reserve estimates, health and safety risks and the uncertainty of estimates and projections of production, costs and expenses. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.