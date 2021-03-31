InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its common stock, payable on April 28, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2021.



InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

