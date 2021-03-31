EQIBank Looks to Unido for Secure Custody Solution

EQIBank Partners with Enterprise Blockchain Platform Unido

/EIN News/ -- Roseau, Dominica, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital banking service EQIBank has chosen Unido as its institutional partner for blockchain solutions. The bank is set to utilize a customised version of Unido Insto, the institutional bank-in-a-box solution built on Unido’s fragmented key signing technology, to deliver crypto custody and crypto trading products to existing EQIBank clients and drive new user acquisitions.

The Unido Insto platform consists of custody services for banks, custody providers and digital exchanges that wish to provide easy-to-use enterprise-grade solutions for individuals, investors, asset managers, and crypto-native companies, delivering their end users secure management of their digital assets from a central dashboard. In addition to custody and access to a marketplace of DeFi options to deliver yields on idle assets, Unido will deliver an integrated OTC trading interface for EQIBank to buy and sell crypto for its clients. This is all built on Unido’s advanced security based on its patented fragmented key signing engine.

“EQIBank selected the Unido platform due to its market leading security solution, based on patent-pending fragmented key signing engine, and its easy-to-use client experience. This brings EQIBank clients easy access to secure crypto storage, OTC transacting, and DeFi investing.” – Edwin Carlson, Chief Operating Officer, EQIBank.

The announcement comes after a wave of similar partnerships and investments that position Unido as the leading enterprise platform in the blockchain space. A solution that is becoming central to the broader adoption of crypto as institutional investors continue to join the market. EQIBank’s use of Unido Insto is set to introduce a new host of users to better and more secure custody services on the blockchain.

About Unido

Unido is a crypto asset custody service and enterprise platform that provides features for the management and investment of crypto assets on-chain. It relies on a patent-pending fragmented private key obfuscation algorithm for security and offers services that are interoperable with most blockchain networks. Unido’s enterprise features include a business banking portal as well as DeFi Vault. Learn more on Twitter or Telegram.

About EQIBank

EQIBank is one of the world’s leading innovative banks and strives to provide more products to more countries than any other digital bank. EQIBank is the world’s first global digital bank aimed solely at businesses and high-net-worth individuals and provides offshore, tax-exempt, and tailored personal and corporate banking services to clients in 180 countries and territories. With 24/7 cloud-based access, real time insights, and high barriers to entry, EQIBank’s strategy is to accelerate simplification, using Open Banking Standards and Open APIs to create a new global standard of banking. www.eqibank.com

