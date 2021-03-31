New Training Center in Las Vegas: GOLFTEC Spring Valley

/EIN News/ -- Englewood, CO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (LAS VEGAS, NV) – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings – announces the opening of a state-of-the-art instruction and club fitting center in Las Vegas, Nevada at 6255 South Durango Dr. Suite 111-112, Las Vegas, NV 89113.

The new facility is 2,400 square feet and has four teaching / practice bays along with a putting green, and is staffed by a veteran team of highly-trained and certified coaches. These individuals leverage GOLFTEC’s world-renowned teaching technology – including advanced motion measurement, video analysis and premium launch monitors – to help any student find the lesson plan best suited for their unique needs. GOLFTEC students drop an average of seven strokes from their scores.

GOLFTEC Spring Valley also features the company’s enhanced custom club fitting program. The TOUR-like fitting experience combines swing characteristics with ball flight data to help identify optimal golf equipment for each student. An array of clubhead/shaft options are available to perfectly match players of any skill level with the clubs that best meet their needs. Nearly 75% of all golfers who went through a club fitting in 2020 gained an average of 25 yards over their previous equipment.

GOLFTEC Spring Valley Regional Manager & Director of Instruction Tim Sam will oversee operations at the new facility. The PGA Certified Professional and 2012 recipient of the Southern Nevada PGA Chapter Teacher of the Year Award has taught over 35,000 GOLFTEC lessons. Sam is able to understand the unique needs from each student and help them maximize their potential due to his extensive teaching experience.

GOLFTEC continues to establish itself as the world leader in golf improvement with more data on the golf swing than anyone else in the world, thanks to its award-winning SwingTRU Motion Study. The global GOLFTEC coaching team is comprised of experienced instructors who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – a multi-week certification program based around a curriculum of mastering advanced training of golf swing mechanics and GOLFTEC’s proprietary technology used in all Training Centers. The majority of GOLFTEC Certified Personal Coaches are PGA Professionals who have taught thousands of lessons.

To learn more about GOLFTEC, please visit www.golftec.com or call 877-446-5383.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is built to offer a place where golfers of all ages and ability levels can work with an expert in golf instruction to build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. And with the aid of technology that gives our students and coaches instant and data-driven feedback, we’re helping people find their potential in ways that accelerate the improvement journey. With millions of lessons given and more than 200 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

CJ Perry, PGA GOLFTEC 303.374.4039 cperry@golftec.com