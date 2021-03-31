Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program  

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), March 31, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fourth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on March 11, 2021 (“Fourth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:

 

Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)

 		  

Stock Exchange

  		 

Number of common shares purchased

 		  

Average price per share
excluding fees
(€)

 		  

Consideration excluding fees

 

(€)

 
23/03/2021 MTA 4,000 173.3415 693,366.00
24/03/2021 MTA 5,000 170.4422 852,211.00
25/03/2021 MTA 6,000 169.7527 1,018,516.20
26/03/2021 MTA 7,000 172.8315 1,209,820.50
29/03/2021 MTA 5,000 172.5441 862,720.50
30/03/2021 MTA 6,000 173.8313 1,042,987.80
 

Total

  		 

-		 33,000 172.1098 5,679,622.00

Since the announcement of the Fourth Tranche of the buyback program dated March 11, 2021 till March 30, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:
•           Euro 11,775,813.60 for No. 70,000 common shares purchased on the MTA.

As of March 30, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 8,982,511 common shares equal to 3.49% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

Since January 1, 2019 until March 30, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 3,797,185 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 515,198,046.76.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

