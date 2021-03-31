Cherie Devivo Offers These Tips For Working With People With Autism
Wondering how you can be respectful and mindful while working with autistic people? Cherie Devivo has some suggestions.RARITAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report that over 2 million American adults, roughly 5.4 million people, have an autism spectrum condition. Autism is often misunderstood and many Americans with a condition go on to enjoy independent, fruitful lives. That said, if you’re not used to working around autistic people, you may face some initial challenges. That’s why Cherie Devivo is going to offer some insights.
“If you’ve never worked with an autistic person before, you may feel a bit stressed or may worry over what to do,” Cherie Devivo points out. “That said, a touch of empathy and understanding can go a long way. This is true not just in regard to autism but many other things as well, such as culture, age, and the like.”
One key issue while working with autistic individuals is to respect their personal space. Many people like their “me” time and “me” space. When it comes to autistic coworkers, this space maybe even more vital and if it’s not respected it could lead to conflicts. And it’s often wise to avoid physical contact, like say a pat on the back, unless you know a given individual is comfortable with said gestures.
When you’re in the workplace, how you present yourself emotionally can have a big impact on the people around you. If you’re visibly angry, for example, it could put other people on edge even if they were previously calm and relaxed.
This is true for many people, but it can be especially important while working alongside autistic people. Emotional stress can quickly pile up, making it difficult for everyone to keep their emotions under control.
Cherie Devivo Talks About Consistency and Avoiding Excessive Stimuli
One thing that can benefit every employee and coworker is consistency. If a manager is inconsistent in how they relate to people, make decisions, and otherwise act, it’ll put other team members on edge. A lack of consistency and predictability can be especially hard on autistic people and can increase anxiety.
“Predictability and consistency can ease tension for anyone,” Cherie Devivo says. “By being more predictable, you can reduce anxiety and second-guessing. Anxiety can exacerbate just about any communication issue and raise tensions in the office. It’s best to reduce anxiety when possible.”
Too many stimuli can overwhelm some autistic people, and indeed people in general. This may mean crowded rooms, packed conferences, public confrontations, and the like. Many employees can be overwhelmed by too many stimuli, but autistic individuals are especially vulnerable.
“You want your office and workplace to be a calm place,” Cherie Devivo suggests. “If you have reason to believe that employees might not want to be in the spotlight or places with a lot of stimuli, it’s best to give them their needed space.”
Keep all the above in mind, and you may be able to improve relations with autistic coworkers.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-551-9491
email us here