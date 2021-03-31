US BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE GERRY SMITH AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Gerry Smith The DCRO Risk Governance Institute

Award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Gerry Smith of Phoenix, AZ, USA

Gerry brings chief executive and board experience to a perspective on risk that cuts across multiple industries and business plans, and this program further enhances the value he brings.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Gerry Smith of Phoenix, Arizona, USA.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have successfully completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and is taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“We are pleased to award this distinction to Gerry as a board member committed to continuous improvement of his skills,” said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of The DCRO Institute. “Gerry brings chief executive and board experience to a perspective on risk that cuts across multiple industries and business plans, and this program further enhances the value he brings to his discussions with board colleagues,” he continued.“For anyone that is trying to improve their corporate governance skills, I would definitely recommend the DCRO Institute program,” said Mr. Smith. “Completing the program will certainly enhance any executive’s ability to serve in a board or risk management executive position,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program