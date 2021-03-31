PartnerReady Expands Partner Leadership Team

Company Doubles Team of Partner Professionals and Expands Geographically

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PartnerReady, the top provider of fractional leaders for partnerships and channels, today announced tremendous growth of their Partner Leadership Team led key forces in the SaaS and Technology markets. Market conditions such as: Tech Saturation, Executive Gig Economy, New Routes to Market and a new focus on CAC (Cost of Acquiring Customers) are leading to the need. Start-ups and established technology companies understand that partnerships and their overall ecosystem play a key lane in their growth, however, many lack the understanding or experience to build and execute a strategy.

"The expansion of our team is a direct indicator of what we are seeing and hearing from clients, prospects and the venture capital firms. Technology companies need experienced leaders to help drive and execute their partner strategies.” said Ed Sullivan, Managing Director and co-founder of PartnerReady. “Our Partner Leaders come in as senior level practitioners who work as an extension of our clients leadership team.”

Driven by these market trends, PartnerReady found the need to expand both their team resources but also geographically. The expansion of the Partner Leadership Team includes the addition of resources both in North America and Europe. Having resources across both regions provides extended Partner Fractional Leadership for clients that are focused within a particular market or region, but also allows the support of their global strategies.

About PartnerReady

PartnerReady is the leader in Fractional Leadership for partnerships and channels. The company directly serves SaaS and technology companies, as well as, venture capital and private equity firms who are looking to maximize indirect revenue channels in their investments. PartnerReady also provides early stage advisory services through their Partner and Leader Innovation Labs.

Visit our website: https://parnterready.com