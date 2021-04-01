Sunshine Coast Health Centre, Leading Rehabilitation Centre in BC Canada, Announces Post on the Three "C's" of Addiction
British Columbia, Canada
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a top-rated treatment program for men located in Powell River, BC. The company is announcing a new post on addiction.
Addiction is a term thrown around in the culture, but it is important to be specific when thinking about what constitutes addiction.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre, a top-rated Canadian drug rehab, alcohol treatment, and trauma / PTSD treatment program for men at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/, is proud to announce a revamped, foundational post to its blog on the three "C's" of addiction, which are: compulsion, control, and consequences. The post is authored by Daniel Jordan.
“Addiction is a term thrown around in the culture, but it is important to be specific when thinking about what constitutes addiction,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “The post uses the common sense three 'C's' framework to discuss addiction as compulsion, control, and (negative) consequences to help the Canadian public understand the basics.”
Persons seeking to learn more can read the post at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/addiction-test/. The post defines addiction as follows. The first "C" is compulsion, that is the behavior individuals demonstrate when it comes to their bad habit. The key here is that compulsion happens before the individual indulges in their bad habit. The second "C" is control, that is what happens after the individual starts consuming or participating in the bad habit. The final "C" is consequences, meaning the negative consequences that occur yet do not deter the person from engaging in the behavior. As the post explains, the "C" that separates most people with dependencies from those that only abuse is consequences. For most individuals, when the consequences of continued abuse get bad enough, they typically stop or cut back. This is not the case for people with addictions.
With that in mind, a person who thinks they may be suffering from addiction can reach out to the Centre for a confidential, private consultation. It is important to note that the Centre is for men only, yet partners with the Georgia Strait Women's Clinic (https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/) which offers similar services for drug rehab, alcohol treatment, PTSD, and trauma in a womens-only environment. Both are located in Powell River, British Columbia, Canada. Persons looking to learn more about drug rehab or alcohol treatment can visit https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. That page explains the basics of the Centre's innovative methodology, which is a non 12 step methodology.
ABOUT SUNSHINE COAST HEALTH CENTRE
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 32-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
Website. https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/
