Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,781 in the last 365 days.

INTRUSION Announces Leading Global CPG as a New INTRUSION Shield Customer

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including zero-days, announced today that it has signed a new agreement with leading global consumer products company, Kimberly-Clark, to protect its network using INTRUSION Shield.

Global companies such as Kimberly-Clark require the capability to defeat cyberattacks and other cyber threats with greater efficiency, and Shield has proven its ability to kill malicious communications with 99.999 percent accuracy, and without slowing down network traffic while providing a detailed list of actionable threat intelligence.

JR Schroeder, Cyber Defense Officer at Kimberly-Clark, shared:

“We chose Shield because we needed a solution that could simply and quickly protect our enterprise infrastructure as we continued to scale our business. Shield’s ability to plug directly into our network and quickly add value without raising countless alerts will have a huge impact.”

Kimberly-Clark’s network infrastructure includes several global networks supporting a large manufacturing footprint as well as its 46,000 employees around the world. Shield can plug directly into its network and instantly reduce risk by leveraging cutting edge AI logic.

Jack Blount, CEO of INTRUSION, offered:

"Kimberly-Clark is a great example of how multi-national corporations require a new way to protect their critical information. By integrating our best-in-class solution into their network in a matter of minutes, we provide Kimberly-Clark with a simpler, optimal means to automate network security at scale and afford them a level of protection that safeguards them against constantly evolving threats. We couldn't be more excited about having Kimberly-Clark as a Shield customer."

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced cloud threat intelligence; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.


PR Contact
Jill Petersen 
jpetersen@willowstagency.com
P: 206-683-5225

Primary Logo

You just read:

INTRUSION Announces Leading Global CPG as a New INTRUSION Shield Customer

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.